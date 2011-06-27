Used 2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium PZEV Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,795
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,795
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)362.5/478.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower148 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,795
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Popular Package #1yes
Standard Modelyes
Kicker Audio Upgrade Package #3yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,795
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,795
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,795
110v Power Outletyes
Rear Seat Back Cargo Netyes
Rear Seat Back Protectoryes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
10" Powered Subwooferyes
Non-Illuminated Side Sill Platesyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Shift Knob - Leather 5MTyes
Interior Illumination Kit Redyes
Pedal Pad Set MT - STIyes
Upgraded Speakersyes
Cargo Tray (5 Door)yes
Tweeter Kityes
Sunshadeyes
Side Cargo Netsyes
Center Console Tray - Ivoryyes
Center Console Tray - Blackyes
Interior Illumination Kit Blueyes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
Rear Cargo Netyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,795
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Front head room39.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Sport Mesh Grille Dark Gray Metallicyes
Wheel Locks- Alloy Wheelsyes
Front Underspoiler Ice Silver Metallicyes
Aero Splash Guard Dark Gray Metallicyes
Body Side Molding Kit Dark Grayyes
Sport Mesh Grille Crystal Black Silicayes
Sport Mesh Grille Satin White Pearlyes
Strake Satin White Pearlyes
Roof Spoiler Venetian Red Pearlyes
Roof Spoiler Crystal Black Silicayes
Front Underspoiler Crystal Black Silicayes
Roof Spoiler Ice Silver Metallicyes
Front Underspoiler Satin White Pearlyes
Aero Splash Guard Ice Silver Metallicyes
Strake Venetian Red Pearlyes
Sport Mesh Grille Marine Blue Pearlyes
Body Side Molding Kit Satin Whiteyes
Sport Mesh Grille Venetian Red Pearlyes
Aero Splash Guards Marine Blue Pearlyes
Front Underspoiler Marine Blue Pearlyes
Strake Dark Gray Metallicyes
Roof Spoiler Satin White Pearlyes
Body Side Molding Kit Crystal Black Silicayes
Strake Ice Silver Metallicyes
Body Side Molding Kit Ice Silveryes
Strake Deep Cherry Pearlyes
Aero Splash Guards Crystal Black Silicayes
Strake Crystal Black Silicayes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Aero Splash Guard Satin White Pearlyes
Roof Spoiler Marine Blue Pearlyes
Sport Mesh Grille Deep Cherry Pearlyes
Roof Spoiler Deep Cherry Pearlyes
Strake Marine Blue Pearlyes
Aero Splash Guards Venetian Red Pearlyes
Front Underspoiler Venetian Red Pearlyes
Aero Splash Guard Deep Cherry Pearlyes
Roof Spoiler Dark Gray Metallicyes
Front Underspoiler Dark Gray Metallicyes
Body Side Molding Kit Marine Blueyes
Body Side Molding Kit Venetian Red Pearlyes
Body Side Molding Kit Deep Cherryyes
Aero Cross Bar Setyes
Sport Mesh Grille Ice Silver Metallicyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Front track59.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity52.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight2998 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Length173.8 in.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height59.5 in.
EPA interior volume120.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.1 in.
Width68.5 in.
Rear track59.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Exterior Colors
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Deep Cherry Pearl
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Marine Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Ivory
  • Black, cloth
  • Ivory, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,795
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
205/50R17 88V tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,795
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
