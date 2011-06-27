  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Impreza
  4. Used 2013 Subaru Impreza
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Impreza
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,795
See Impreza Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,795
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,795
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)362.5/493.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,795
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower148 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,795
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$19,795
Alloy Wheel Package + Moonroofyes
Kicker Audio Upgrade Package #1yes
Utility Package #2Byes
Utility Package #2Ayes
All-Weather Package + Alloy Wheel Package + Moonroofyes
Standard Modelyes
All-Weather Packageyes
Popular Package #2yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,795
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,795
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,795
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$19,795
110v Power Outletyes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
10" Powered Subwooferyes
Non-Illuminated Side Sill Platesyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Shift Knob - Leather 5MTyes
Interior Illumination Kit Redyes
Pedal Pad Set MT - STIyes
Upgraded Speakersyes
Tweeter Kityes
Sunshadeyes
Center Console Tray - Ivoryyes
Center Console Tray - Blackyes
Interior Illumination Kit Blueyes
Cargo Trayyes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,795
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,795
Front head room39.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,795
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$19,795
Sport Mesh Grille Dark Gray Metallicyes
Fog Lamp Kit w/Black Bezelsyes
Wheel Locks- Alloy Wheelsyes
Front Underspoiler Ice Silver Metallicyes
Trunk Spoiler 4Dr Venetian Red Pearlyes
Body Side Molding Kit Dark Grayyes
Sport Mesh Grille Crystal Black Silicayes
Sport Mesh Grille Satin White Pearlyes
Front Underspoiler Crystal Black Silicayes
Front Underspoiler Satin White Pearlyes
Single Exhaust Tail Pipe Coveryes
Sport Mesh Grille Marine Blue Pearlyes
Body Side Molding Kit Satin Whiteyes
Sport Mesh Grille Venetian Red Pearlyes
Trunk Spoiler 4Dr Satin White Pearlyes
Front Underspoiler Marine Blue Pearlyes
Front Underspoiler Deep Cherry Pearlyes
Trunk Spoiler 4Dr Deep Cherry Metallicyes
Splash Guard 4Dr Venetian Red Pearlyes
Body Side Molding Kit Crystal Black Silicayes
Body Side Molding Kit Ice Silveryes
Splash Guards 4Dr Ice Silver Metallicyes
Trunk Spoiler 4Dr Marine Blue Pearlyes
Trunk Spoiler 4Dr Crystal Black Silicayes
Splash Guards 4Dr Deep Cherry Pearlyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Fog Lamp Kit w/Beige Bezelsyes
Sport Mesh Grille Deep Cherry Pearlyes
Moonroof Air Deflectoryes
Splash Guards 4Dr Marine Blue Pearlyes
Splash Guards 4Dr Crystal Black Silicayes
Front Underspoiler Venetian Red Pearlyes
Chrome Rear Trimyes
Front Underspoiler Dark Gray Metallicyes
Splash Guards 4Dr Dark Gray Metallicyes
Body Side Molding Kit Marine Blueyes
Body Side Molding Kit Venetian Red Pearlyes
Body Side Molding Kit Deep Cherryyes
Trunk Spoiler 4Dr Dark Gray Metallicyes
Trunk Spoiler 4Dr Ice Silver Metallicyes
Splash Guards 4Dr Satin White Pearlyes
Sport Mesh Grille Ice Silver Metallicyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,795
Front track59.4 in.
Length180.3 in.
Curb weight2955 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Height57.7 in.
EPA interior volume108.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.1 in.
Width68.5 in.
Rear track59.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,795
Exterior Colors
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Deep Cherry Pearl
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Marine Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Ivory
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,795
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
205/55R16 89V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,795
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,795
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Impreza Inventory

Related Used 2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles