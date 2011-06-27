Used 2012 Subaru Impreza WRX STI Features & Specs

  1. Home
2012 Subaru Impreza WRX STI Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,095
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Front, center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)287.3/388.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque290 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Popular Package #1yes
Sport Performance 1Byes
SPT Exhaust Package - Silveryes
Standard Modelyes
SPT Exhaust Package - Blackyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
STI Shift Knob 6MT - Black Duraconyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Sirius Satellite Radio Kityes
Navigation Systemyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror/Compassyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
XM Satellite Radio Kityes
STI Shift Knob 6MT - Leather & Aluminumyes
SPT Turbo Boost Gaugeyes
Rear of Seat Cargo Netyes
Subwoofer/Amplifieryes
Cargo Trayyes
Rear Gate Vertical Cargo Netyes
10" Powered Subwoofer for WRX/STI w/Navigationyes
10" Powered Subwoofer for WRX/STIyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Crossbar Set Fixed (Roof Carrier Base Kit)yes
Exhaust Finisheryes
Wheel Locks (Alloy Wheels)yes
Body Side Molding - Satin White Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Plasma Blue Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Lightning Redyes
SPT Performance Exhaustyes
Body Side Molding - Obsidian Black Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Dark Gray Metallicyes
Body Side Molding - WR Blue Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Bumper Coveryes
Measurements
Front track60.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity44.4 cu.ft.
Length173.8 in.
Curb weight3373 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.0 cu.ft.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume113.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.3 in.
Width70.7 in.
Rear track60.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Plasma Blue Pearl
  • Lightning Red
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • WR Blue Pearl
  • Obsidian Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black Alcantara/Carbon Black, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
245/40R18 93W tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
