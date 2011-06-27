Used 2012 Subaru Impreza WRX STI Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,095
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,095
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Front, center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,095
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|287.3/388.7 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,095
|Torque
|290 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|305 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.8 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,095
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$36,095
|Popular Package #1
|yes
|Sport Performance 1B
|yes
|SPT Exhaust Package - Silver
|yes
|Standard Model
|yes
|SPT Exhaust Package - Black
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,095
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,095
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on dash
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,095
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,095
|STI Shift Knob 6MT - Black Duracon
|yes
|Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelink
|yes
|Sirius Satellite Radio Kit
|yes
|Navigation System
|yes
|Auto-Dimming Mirror/Compass
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|XM Satellite Radio Kit
|yes
|STI Shift Knob 6MT - Leather & Aluminum
|yes
|SPT Turbo Boost Gauge
|yes
|Rear of Seat Cargo Net
|yes
|Subwoofer/Amplifier
|yes
|Cargo Tray
|yes
|Rear Gate Vertical Cargo Net
|yes
|10" Powered Subwoofer for WRX/STI w/Navigation
|yes
|10" Powered Subwoofer for WRX/STI
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,095
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,095
|Front head room
|40.3 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|54.8 in.
|leather/sueded microfiber
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|43.5 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.4 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,095
|Rear head room
|37.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.2 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,095
|Crossbar Set Fixed (Roof Carrier Base Kit)
|yes
|Exhaust Finisher
|yes
|Wheel Locks (Alloy Wheels)
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Satin White Pearl
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Plasma Blue Pearl
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Lightning Red
|yes
|SPT Performance Exhaust
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Obsidian Black Pearl
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Dark Gray Metallic
|yes
|Body Side Molding - WR Blue Pearl
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallic
|yes
|Bumper Cover
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,095
|Front track
|60.2 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|44.4 cu.ft.
|Length
|173.8 in.
|Curb weight
|3373 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|19.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|57.9 in.
|EPA interior volume
|113.6 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|103.3 in.
|Width
|70.7 in.
|Rear track
|60.6 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,095
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,095
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|18 x 8.5 in. wheels
|yes
|245/40R18 93W tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,095
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,095
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
