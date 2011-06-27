Used 2012 Subaru Impreza WRX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/422.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque244 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower265 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Sport Performance 1Ayes
Standard Modelyes
Popular Package #2yes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Sirius Satellite Radio Kityes
Interior Illumination Kit - Redyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror/Compassyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
STI Shift Knob 5MT - Leather & Aluminumyes
Interior Illumination Kit - Blueyes
XM Satellite Radio Kityes
Rear Cup Holder - Off Blackyes
SPT Turbo Boost Gaugeyes
Side Cargo Netsyes
Subwoofer/Amplifieryes
Cargo Trayyes
Center Armrest Extension - Off Blackyes
STI Shift Knob 5MT - Black Duraconyes
10" Powered Subwoofer for WRX/STIyes
110v Power Outlet Kityes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room40.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Deck Lid Spoiler - Lightning Redyes
Deck Lid Spoiler - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Fog Light Kit - Dark Gray Metallicyes
Crossbar Set Fixed (Roof Carrier Base Kit)yes
SPT Carbon Fiber Chrome Trunk Trim Coveryes
Fog Light Kit - WR Blue Pearlyes
Fog Light Kit - Satin White Pearlyes
Wheel Locks (Alloy Wheels)yes
Body Side Molding - Satin White Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Plasma Blue Pearlyes
Deck Lid Spoiler - Plasma Blue Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Lightning Redyes
Fog Light Kit - Obsidian Black Pearlyes
SPT Performance Exhaustyes
Body Side Molding - Obsidian Black Pearlyes
Deck Lid Spoiler - Obsidian Black Pearlyes
Deck Lid Spoiler - WR Blueyes
Body Side Molding - Dark Gray Metallicyes
Deck Lid Spoiler - Dark Gray Metallicyes
Body Side Molding - WR Blue Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Fog Light Kit - Lightning Redyes
Deck Lid Spoiler - Satin Whiteyes
Measurements
Front track60.2 in.
Length180.3 in.
Curb weight3208 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.3 cu.ft.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume105.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.3 in.
Width70.7 in.
Rear track60.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Plasma Blue Pearl
  • Lightning Red
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • WR Blue Pearl
  • Obsidian Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Black
  • Carbon Black, premium cloth
  • Carbon Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
235/45R17 94W tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
