Used 2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,795
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Combined MPG
|28
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,795
|viscous center differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,795
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|25/34 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|362.5/493.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|28
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,795
|Torque
|145 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|148 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.1 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,795
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$17,795
|Utility Package #2B
|yes
|Utility Package #2A
|yes
|Standard Model
|yes
|Popular Package #2
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,795
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|80 watts stereo output
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,795
|remote trunk release
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on dash
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,795
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$17,795
|Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelink
|yes
|110v Power Outlet
|yes
|Center Console Sliding Armrest - Black
|yes
|10" Powered Subwoofer
|yes
|Leather Shift Knob
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Aux Jack
|yes
|STI Pedal Pad Set
|yes
|Upgraded Speakers
|yes
|Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass
|yes
|Tweeter Kit
|yes
|Center Console Tray - Ivory
|yes
|Center Console Tray - Black
|yes
|Cargo Tray
|yes
|Center Console Sliding Armrest - Ivory
|yes
|Side Sill Plates
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,795
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,795
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.6 in.
|Front leg room
|43.5 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|52.2 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,795
|Rear head room
|37.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.2 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$17,795
|Body Side Molding - Sky Blue Pearl
|yes
|Splash Guards - Sky Blue Pearl
|yes
|Fog Lamp Kit w/Black Bezels
|yes
|Front Underspoiler - Satin White Pearl
|yes
|Splash Guards - Ice Silver Metallic
|yes
|Sport Mesh Grille - Camellia Red Pearl
|yes
|Sport Mesh Grille - Obsidian Black Pearl
|yes
|Front Underspoiler - Ice Silver Metallic
|yes
|Trunk Spoiler - Obsidian Black Pearl
|yes
|Trunk Spoiler - Marine Blue Pearl
|yes
|Splash Guards - Deep Cherry Pearl
|yes
|Front Underspoiler - Camellia Red Pearl
|yes
|Front Underspoiler - Marine Blue Pearl
|yes
|Front Underspoiler - Sky Blue Pearl
|yes
|Single Exhaust Tail Pipe Cover
|yes
|Front Underspoiler - Obsidian Black Pearl
|yes
|Trunk Spoiler - Deep Cherry Metallic
|yes
|Sport Mesh Grille - Satin White Pearl
|yes
|Splash Guards - Dark Gray Metallic
|yes
|Front Underspoiler - Dark Gray Metallic
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Obsidian Black Pearl
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallic
|yes
|Wheel Locks (Steel Wheels)
|yes
|Trunk Spoiler - Dark Gray Metallic
|yes
|Sport Mesh Grille - Marine Blue Pearl
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Marine Blue Pearl
|yes
|Sport Mesh Grille - Dark Gray Metallic
|yes
|Front Underspoiler - Deep Cherry Pearl
|yes
|Trunk Spoiler - Camellia Red Pearl
|yes
|Rear Bumper Applique
|yes
|Fog Lamp Kit w/Beige Bezels
|yes
|Trunk Spoiler - Satin White Pearl
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Deep Cherry Pearl
|yes
|Sport Mesh Grille - Deep Cherry Pearl
|yes
|Splash Guards - Obsidian Black Pearl
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Satin White Pearl
|yes
|Sport Mesh Grille - Sky Blue Pearl
|yes
|Trunk Spoiler - Ice Silver Metallic
|yes
|Splash Guards - Marine Blue Pearl
|yes
|Splash Guards - Camellia Red Pearl
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Camellia Red Pearl
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Dark Gray Metallic
|yes
|Chrome Rear Trim
|yes
|Sport Mesh Grille - Ice Silver Metallic
|yes
|Trunk Spoiler - Sky Blue Pearl
|yes
|Splash Guards - Satin White Pearl
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,795
|Front track
|59.4 in.
|Length
|180.3 in.
|Curb weight
|2910 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|22.5 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.7 in.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.31 cd.
|Height
|57.7 in.
|EPA interior volume
|108.9 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|104.1 in.
|Width
|68.5 in.
|Rear track
|59.6 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,795
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,795
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|15 x 6.0 in. wheels
|yes
|195/65R15 89H tires
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,795
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,795
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
