Used 2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Impreza
Overview
$17,795
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$17,795
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
$17,795
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)362.5/493.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$17,795
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower148 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
$17,795
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
$17,795
Utility Package #2Byes
Utility Package #2Ayes
Standard Modelyes
Popular Package #2yes
In-Car Entertainment
$17,795
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
80 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
$17,795
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$17,795
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$17,795
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
110v Power Outletyes
Center Console Sliding Armrest - Blackyes
10" Powered Subwooferyes
Leather Shift Knobyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Aux Jackyes
STI Pedal Pad Setyes
Upgraded Speakersyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
Tweeter Kityes
Center Console Tray - Ivoryyes
Center Console Tray - Blackyes
Cargo Trayyes
Center Console Sliding Armrest - Ivoryyes
Side Sill Platesyes
Instrumentation
$17,795
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$17,795
Front head room39.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$17,795
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
$17,795
Body Side Molding - Sky Blue Pearlyes
Splash Guards - Sky Blue Pearlyes
Fog Lamp Kit w/Black Bezelsyes
Front Underspoiler - Satin White Pearlyes
Splash Guards - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Sport Mesh Grille - Camellia Red Pearlyes
Sport Mesh Grille - Obsidian Black Pearlyes
Front Underspoiler - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Trunk Spoiler - Obsidian Black Pearlyes
Trunk Spoiler - Marine Blue Pearlyes
Splash Guards - Deep Cherry Pearlyes
Front Underspoiler - Camellia Red Pearlyes
Front Underspoiler - Marine Blue Pearlyes
Front Underspoiler - Sky Blue Pearlyes
Single Exhaust Tail Pipe Coveryes
Front Underspoiler - Obsidian Black Pearlyes
Trunk Spoiler - Deep Cherry Metallicyes
Sport Mesh Grille - Satin White Pearlyes
Splash Guards - Dark Gray Metallicyes
Front Underspoiler - Dark Gray Metallicyes
Body Side Molding - Obsidian Black Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Wheel Locks (Steel Wheels)yes
Trunk Spoiler - Dark Gray Metallicyes
Sport Mesh Grille - Marine Blue Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Marine Blue Pearlyes
Sport Mesh Grille - Dark Gray Metallicyes
Front Underspoiler - Deep Cherry Pearlyes
Trunk Spoiler - Camellia Red Pearlyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Fog Lamp Kit w/Beige Bezelsyes
Trunk Spoiler - Satin White Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Deep Cherry Pearlyes
Sport Mesh Grille - Deep Cherry Pearlyes
Splash Guards - Obsidian Black Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Satin White Pearlyes
Sport Mesh Grille - Sky Blue Pearlyes
Trunk Spoiler - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Splash Guards - Marine Blue Pearlyes
Splash Guards - Camellia Red Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Camellia Red Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Dark Gray Metallicyes
Chrome Rear Trimyes
Sport Mesh Grille - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Trunk Spoiler - Sky Blue Pearlyes
Splash Guards - Satin White Pearlyes
Measurements
$17,795
Front track59.4 in.
Length180.3 in.
Curb weight2910 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Height57.7 in.
EPA interior volume108.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.1 in.
Width68.5 in.
Rear track59.6 in.
Colors
$17,795
Exterior Colors
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Deep Cherry Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Marine Blue Pearl
  • Sky Blue Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Pearl
  • Camellia Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Ivory
  • Black, cloth
  • Ivory, cloth
Tires & Wheels
$17,795
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
195/65R15 89H tiresyes
Suspension
$17,795
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
$17,795
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
