  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Impreza
  4. Used 2012 Subaru Impreza
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Impreza
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,295
See Impreza Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,295
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,295
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)362.5/478.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower148 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,295
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Popular Package #1yes
Standard Modelyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,295
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,295
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Rear Seat Back Cargo Netyes
110v Power Outletyes
10" Powered Subwooferyes
Rear Seat Back Protectoryes
Leather Shift Knobyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
STI Pedal Pad Setyes
Upgraded Speakersyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
Tweeter Kityes
Side Cargo Netsyes
Center Console Tray - Ivoryyes
Center Console Tray - Blackyes
Cargo Trayyes
Side Sill Platesyes
Rear Cargo Netyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,295
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Front head room39.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Aero Splash Guards - Marine Blue Pearlyes
Front Underspoiler - Satin White Pearlyes
Sport Mesh Grille - Camellia Red Pearlyes
Strake Sport - Obsidian Black Pearlyes
Strake Sport - Marine Blue Pearlyes
Aero Splash Guard - Satin White Pearlyes
Sport Mesh Grille - Obsidian Black Pearlyes
Front Underspoiler - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Front Underspoiler - Camellia Red Pearlyes
Front Underspoiler - Marine Blue Pearlyes
Rear Spoiler - Sage Greenyes
Rear Spoiler - Obsidian Black Pearlyes
Rear Spoiler - Satin White Pearlyes
Front Underspoiler - Obsidian Black Pearlyes
Rear Spoiler - Dark Gray Metallicyes
Sport Mesh Grille - Satin White Pearlyes
Rear Spoiler - Sky Blue Pearlyes
Front Underspoiler - Dark Gray Metallicyes
Body Side Molding - Obsidian Black Pearlyes
Rear Spoiler - Deep Cherry Pearlyes
Aero Splash Guard - Obsidian Black Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Strake Sport - Satin White Pearlyes
Strake Sport - Camellia Red Pearlyes
Sport Mesh Grille - Marine Blue Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Marine Blue Pearlyes
Strake Sport - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Sport Mesh Grille - Dark Gray Metallicyes
Rear Spoiler - Marine Blue Pearlyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Aero Splash Guards - Camellia Red Pearlyes
Aero Splash Guard - Dark Gray Metallicyes
Wheel Locks (Alloy Wheels)yes
Body Side Molding - Satin White Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Camellia Red Pearlyes
Strake Sport - Dark Gray Metallicyes
Body Side Molding - Dark Gray Metallicyes
Rear Spoiler - Camellia Read Pearlyes
Rear Spoiler - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Sport Mesh Grille - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Aero Splash Guard - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Aero Cross Bar Setyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Front track59.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity52.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight2998 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Length173.8 in.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height59.5 in.
EPA interior volume120.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.1 in.
Width68.5 in.
Rear track59.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Exterior Colors
  • Sage Green Metallic/Ice Silver Metallic
  • Sky Blue Metallic/Ice Silver Metallic
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Obsidian Black Pearl/Dark Gray Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Marine Blue Pearl
  • Obsidian Black Pearl
  • Camellia Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Ivory
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,295
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
205/50R17 88V tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,295
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Impreza Inventory

Related Used 2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles