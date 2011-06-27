  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Impreza
  4. Used 2011 Subaru Impreza
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Subaru Impreza WRX Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Impreza
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,995
See Impreza Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,995
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/422.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,995
Torque244 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower265 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,995
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,995
Value Package Group 1Cyes
SPT Exhaust Package WRX 5-door Silveryes
Audio Package 3yes
Value Package Group 1Ayes
SPT Exhaust Package WRX 5-door Blackyes
Audio Package 2yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,995
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,995
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,995
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,995
Auto-Dimming Mirror/Compass w/Homelinkyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror/Compassyes
Interior Illumination Kit - Blueyes
XM Satellite Radio Kityes
Subwoofer/Amplifieryes
Media Hubyes
Popular Equipment Group 2Byes
Center Armrest Extension - Off Blackyes
STI Short Throw Shifter 5MTyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
STI Shift Knob 5MT Leather & Aluminumyes
Sport Performance 1Ayes
Sirius Satellite Radio Kityes
Interior Illumination Kit - Redyes
Navigation Systemyes
Cargo Tray - Off Blackyes
Rear Vertical Cargo Netyes
SPT Turbo Boost Gaugeyes
Rear Cup Holder - Off Blackyes
Rear of Seat Cargo Netyes
110V Power Outlet Kityes
Momo Shift Knob - M/Tyes
Popular Equipment Group 5Byes
Popular Equipment Group 3Ayes
Popular Equipment Group 3Byes
STI Shift Knob 5MT Black Duraconyes
Base Modelyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,995
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,995
premium clothyes
Front head room39.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,995
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,995
STI Exhaust Tip Finisheryes
Wheel Locks (Alloy Wheels)yes
Moonroof Air Deflectoryes
Body Side Molding - Steel Silver Metallicyes
Body Side Molding - Satin White Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Lightning Redyes
Body Side Molding - Obsidian Black Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Dark Gray Metallicyes
Body Side Molding - WR Blue Micayes
Roof Carrier Base Kit (Cross Bars)yes
Body Side Molding - Spark Silver Metallicyes
Bumper Coveryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,995
Front track60.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity44.4 cu.ft.
Length173.8 in.
Curb weight3208 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume112.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.3 in.
Width70.7 in.
Rear track60.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,995
Exterior Colors
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Lightning Red
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Pearl
  • Spark Silver Metallic
  • WR Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Black
  • Ivory
  • Carbon Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,995
inside mounted spare tireyes
235/45R17 91W tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,995
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,995
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Impreza Inventory

Related Used 2011 Subaru Impreza WRX Premium info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles