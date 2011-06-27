Used 2011 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport Features & Specs
|Overview
See Impreza Inventory
Starting MSRP
$20,995
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Combined MPG
|22
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,995
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,995
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|338.0/439.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,995
|Torque
|170 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.8 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,995
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$20,995
|Value Package Group 1D
|yes
|Value Package Group 1C
|yes
|Value Package Group 1B
|yes
|Audio Package 3
|yes
|Value Package Group 1A
|yes
|Audio Package 2
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,995
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,995
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on dash
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,995
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,995
|Auto-Dimming Mirror/Compass w/Homelink
|yes
|Auto-Dimming Mirror/Compass
|yes
|Rear Cup Holder - Ivory
|yes
|Interior Illumination Kit - Blue
|yes
|XM Satellite Radio Kit
|yes
|STI Metal Pedal Kit - A/T
|yes
|Subwoofer/Amplifier
|yes
|Popular Equipment Group 2B
|yes
|Center Armrest Extension - Off Black
|yes
|Popular Equipment Group 2A
|yes
|All Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Sirius Satellite Radio Kit
|yes
|Interior Illumination Kit - Red
|yes
|Cargo Tray - Off Black
|yes
|Rear Vertical Cargo Net
|yes
|STI Shift Knob AT Leather & Aluminum
|yes
|Power Moonroof & TomTom Navigation System
|yes
|Rear Cup Holder - Off Black
|yes
|Rear of Seat Cargo Net
|yes
|110V Power Outlet Kit
|yes
|Popular Equipment Group 5A
|yes
|Popular Equipment Group 5B
|yes
|Momo Shift Knob - A/T
|yes
|Popular Equipment Group 3A
|yes
|Popular Equipment Group 3B
|yes
|Center Armrest Extension - Ivory
|yes
|Base Model
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,995
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,995
|premium cloth
|yes
|Front head room
|40.3 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|54.8 in.
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|43.5 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,995
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|37.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.2 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,995
|Splash Guard Kit - Camellia Red Pearl
|yes
|Sport Grille - Obsidian Black Pearl
|yes
|Splash Guard Kit - Sage Green
|yes
|Sport Grille - Camellia Red Pearl
|yes
|Hood Protector
|yes
|Chrome Sport Grille
|yes
|Tail Pipe Cover - Single Exhaust
|yes
|Sport Grille - Marine Blue Pearl
|yes
|Wheel Locks (Alloy Wheels)
|yes
|Splash Guard Kit - Steel Silver Metallic
|yes
|Moonroof Air Deflector
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Steel Silver Metallic
|yes
|Fog Lamp Protector Kit
|yes
|Splash Guard Kit - Spark Silver Metallic
|yes
|Sport Grille - Dark Gray Metallic
|yes
|Sport Grille - Steel Silver Metallic
|yes
|Sport Grille - Spark Silver Metallic
|yes
|Splash Guard Kit - Dark Gray Metallic
|yes
|Sport Grille - Sage Green Metallic
|yes
|Bumper Cover
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,995
|Front track
|58.7 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|44.4 cu.ft.
|Length
|173.8 in.
|Curb weight
|3174 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|19.0 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|6.3 in.
|Height
|58.3 in.
|EPA interior volume
|113.6 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|103.1 in.
|Width
|68.5 in.
|Rear track
|58.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,995
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,995
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|205/50R17 88V tires
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Impreza
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,995
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,995
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Related Used 2011 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic