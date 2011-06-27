  1. Home
Used 2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Impreza
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,995
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/439.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,995
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,995
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$19,995
Power Moonroof Value Packageyes
Value Package Group 1Dyes
Value Package Group 1Cyes
Power Moonroof Value Package & TomTom Navigation Systemyes
Value Package Group 1Byes
Audio Package 3yes
Value Package Group 1Ayes
Audio Package 2yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,995
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,995
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,995
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$19,995
Auto-Dimming Mirror/Compass w/Homelinkyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror/Compassyes
Cargo Tray - Ivoryyes
Rear Cup Holder - Ivoryyes
Interior Illumination Kit - Blueyes
XM Satellite Radio Kityes
STI Metal Pedal Kit - A/Tyes
Popular Equipment Group 2Byes
Center Armrest Extension - Off Blackyes
Popular Equipment Group 2Ayes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Sirius Satellite Radio Kityes
Interior Illumination Kit - Redyes
Cargo Tray - Off Blackyes
Rear Vertical Cargo Netyes
STI Shift Knob AT Leather & Aluminumyes
Rear Cup Holder - Off Blackyes
Rear of Seat Cargo Netyes
110V Power Outlet Kityes
Popular Equipment Group 5Ayes
Popular Equipment Group 5Byes
Momo Shift Knob - A/Tyes
Popular Equipment Group 3Ayes
Popular Equipment Group 3Byes
Center Armrest Extension - Ivoryyes
Base Modelyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,995
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,995
Front head room40.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,995
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$19,995
Sport Grille - Satin White Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Sky Blue Pearlyes
Splash Guard Kit - Camellia Red Pearlyes
Sport Grille - Camellia Red Pearlyes
Hood Protectoryes
Splash Guard Kit - Marine Blue Pearlyes
Chrome Sport Grilleyes
Protection Group 1Cyes
Sport Grille - Marine Blue Pearlyes
Protection Group 1Dyes
Body Side Molding - Paprika Red Pearlyes
Sport Grille - Spark Silver Metallicyes
Popular Equipment Group 6Ayes
Body Side Molding - Obsidian Black Pearlyes
Splash Guard Kit - Dark Gray Metallicyes
Splash Guard Kit - Satin White Pearlyes
Splash Guard Kit - Sky Blue Pearlyes
Bumper Coveryes
Sport Grille - Paprika Red Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Marine Blue Pearlyes
Rear Bumper Underguardyes
Front Bumper Underguardyes
Sport Grille - Obsidian Black Pearlyes
Splash Guard Kit - Paprika Red Pearlyes
Tail Pipe Cover - Single Exhaustyes
Wheel Locks (Alloy Wheels)yes
Moonroof Air Deflectoryes
Body Side Molding - Satin White Pearlyes
Fog Lamp Protector Kityes
Splash Guard Kit - Spark Silver Metallicyes
Sport Grille - Dark Gray Metallicyes
Body Side Molding - Camellia Red Pearlyes
Fog Lamp Kityes
Body Side Molding - Dark Gray Metallicyes
Splash Guard Kit - Obsidian Black Pearlyes
Sport Grille - Sky Blue Pearlyes
Roof Carrier Base Kit (Cross Bars)yes
Body Side Molding - Spark Silver Metallicyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,995
Front track58.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity44.4 cu.ft.
Length173.8 in.
Curb weight3119 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume113.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width68.5 in.
Rear track58.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,995
Exterior Colors
  • Marine Blue Pearl
  • Sky Blue Metallic
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Paprika Red Pearl
  • Spark Silver Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Camellia Red Pearl
  • Obsidian Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Black
  • Black
  • Ivory
  • Carbon Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,995
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
205/55R16 89V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,995
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,995
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
