Used 2009 Subaru Impreza Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Randy Buss , 08/03/2015 Outback Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M)

First 7 years it was a good, however, I didn't get longevity from it. On 7-31-15 the engine suddenly blew without reason. Two weeks prior, I checked the fluids (oil in particular) and all levels were good, but on the way home from work I suddenly felt and heard loud clanking sounds along with a drop in acceleration/power going up a hill on the highway. I was fortunate to be approaching a rest area exit when this occurred so as to immediately pull off the highway just as the engine stalled. First thing I checked was the oil level, and the dip stick was completely dry. When the tow truck arrived, the towing mechanic started it and immediately turned it back off and said it sounds like something was ready to fly apart. The next day they informed me the engine is blown and needs to be replaced with a rebuilt or new engine. Estimated cost: $4,500 to $5,000 to replace the blown engine with a rebuilt engine. What upsets me and disturbs me the most about this is I took meticulous care of the vehicle, as I do with all of our vehicles. Furthermore, there were no warning lights that appeared when the engine blew, until the engine stalled out. No low oil pressure lights, no low oil level lights, no check engine lights, nothing! And how is it that it burned through four quarts of the oil withing a two week span. When this occurred the car only had 120,000 miles on it, and was only 7 years old. Granted, I haven't had any issues with it until now, but I also hadn't planned on having to fork out $4000-$5000 for a rebuilt engine, or purchase a new vehicle for at least another 10 years. All of the vehicles I've owned (Pontiac, Mercury, Dodge, Nissan) I've used for at least 15 years each and well into the 250,000 mile range, and I've never had any major problems with them. With the research I've done since this incident, I've discovered a class action law suite against Subaru for an issue with their engines that strongly resembles what happened with my Subaru engine, to which prosecuting attorneys are disclosing facts that Subaru has known about the issue and has neither disclosed information about the engine defect to their customers nor has Subaru done anything to correct the known issue. Instead, Subaru continued to sell cars with a serious engine defect, to which they knew about, which could be life threatening under certain circumstances. Prior to this incident, I planned on making this car last me another 10 years, at which time I would purchase only one more vehicle prior to retiring. As a result of this incident and the class action law suite against Subaru that I've discovered, I will NEVER purchase another Subaru. Since I've now purchased two other new vehicles since this incident with the Subaru, (2016 Honda Fit EX & a 2018 Honda HR-V EX), I've discovered how inferior the Subaru vehicles are in comparison to Honda. If you want comfort, technology, handling, and most of all reliability, go with Honda! I never realized how uncomfortably low and stiff the impreza ride is until I checked out Honda vehicles.