Used 2009 Subaru Impreza Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Mini Lexus 300
Previously drove 2000 and 2002 Impreza hatchbacks. This one is by far the quietest and smoothest driving. Gas mileage about same as 2002 2.5l. Really like the window door frames. Hate limited visibility of sloping back of car and temporary roof rack mounting kit. Standard equipment Bridgestone Potenza tires ride well. Added sheepskin seat covers make front seats comfortable. Lost a couple of wheel well plastic screws holding front fender - sloppy construction. 5-speed gear box smoother than past models, accelerates nicely. Less cargo space than past Impreza models. Best looking Impreza so far and dead ringer as little sister to Lexus 300 SUV.
Great for only 7 years, disappointing longevity.
First 7 years it was a good, however, I didn't get longevity from it. On 7-31-15 the engine suddenly blew without reason. Two weeks prior, I checked the fluids (oil in particular) and all levels were good, but on the way home from work I suddenly felt and heard loud clanking sounds along with a drop in acceleration/power going up a hill on the highway. I was fortunate to be approaching a rest area exit when this occurred so as to immediately pull off the highway just as the engine stalled. First thing I checked was the oil level, and the dip stick was completely dry. When the tow truck arrived, the towing mechanic started it and immediately turned it back off and said it sounds like something was ready to fly apart. The next day they informed me the engine is blown and needs to be replaced with a rebuilt or new engine. Estimated cost: $4,500 to $5,000 to replace the blown engine with a rebuilt engine. What upsets me and disturbs me the most about this is I took meticulous care of the vehicle, as I do with all of our vehicles. Furthermore, there were no warning lights that appeared when the engine blew, until the engine stalled out. No low oil pressure lights, no low oil level lights, no check engine lights, nothing! And how is it that it burned through four quarts of the oil withing a two week span. When this occurred the car only had 120,000 miles on it, and was only 7 years old. Granted, I haven't had any issues with it until now, but I also hadn't planned on having to fork out $4000-$5000 for a rebuilt engine, or purchase a new vehicle for at least another 10 years. All of the vehicles I've owned (Pontiac, Mercury, Dodge, Nissan) I've used for at least 15 years each and well into the 250,000 mile range, and I've never had any major problems with them. With the research I've done since this incident, I've discovered a class action law suite against Subaru for an issue with their engines that strongly resembles what happened with my Subaru engine, to which prosecuting attorneys are disclosing facts that Subaru has known about the issue and has neither disclosed information about the engine defect to their customers nor has Subaru done anything to correct the known issue. Instead, Subaru continued to sell cars with a serious engine defect, to which they knew about, which could be life threatening under certain circumstances. Prior to this incident, I planned on making this car last me another 10 years, at which time I would purchase only one more vehicle prior to retiring. As a result of this incident and the class action law suite against Subaru that I've discovered, I will NEVER purchase another Subaru. Since I've now purchased two other new vehicles since this incident with the Subaru, (2016 Honda Fit EX & a 2018 Honda HR-V EX), I've discovered how inferior the Subaru vehicles are in comparison to Honda. If you want comfort, technology, handling, and most of all reliability, go with Honda! I never realized how uncomfortably low and stiff the impreza ride is until I checked out Honda vehicles.
One Year Old Now
I've had my Impreza Outback Sport for a year now. The ride and responsiveness of this vehicle is superb for a smaller car. Interior room and comfort is wonderful, and road noise is minimal. Truly a wonderful vehicle. The only thing this car suffers from is a very poor quality paint. After only six months it had literally dozens of large 1/4" paint chips on the hood and roof, and every time I looked there seemed to be more. Fortunately, Subaru is backing up their product, and it is going in for a new paint job on the hood and roof tomorrow. I wish they would paint the entire vehicle just to make sure the rest of the paint on the car is ok too, but I don't thing that is going to happen.
2.5 GT Impreza/ Outstanding
I am very happy with this outstanding and very fast car. It is fun to drive and I enjoy leaving other more expensive sports cars behind me when they sneak up on me in the fast lane. I laugh when I press down on the gas peddle and just see them fade away in my mirrors. Also my 2.5 GT has the 4- Speed Auto/SPORTSHIFT Transmission. So I just put it in drive and enjoy it!
My Suby
This is the greatest car I have purchased thus far. It is my 4th Subaru, I presently also have a 2006 325i, which I love, but this car is even better than it. It really has everything you could want - AWD, traction control and stability control(in the base model). What other car can give you all that and still be adorable, affordable and have the "cars that drive great after 300000 miles" Subaru name.
