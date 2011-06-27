Used 2008 Subaru Impreza 2.5i Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/456.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
80 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.2 in.
Measurements
Front track58.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity44.4 cu.ft.
Length173.8 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.0 cu.ft.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume113.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width68.5 in.
Rear track58.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Lightning Red
  • Spark Silver Metallic
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Newport Blue Pearl
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Off Black, premium cloth
  • Off Black, cloth
  • Ivory, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
205/55R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
