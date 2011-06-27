Used 2007 Subaru Impreza WRX STI Limited Consumer Reviews

Almost perfect Stiltd , 01/01/2007 5 of 6 people found this review helpful This is almost the perfect performance car. Its handling, acceleration and braking are 80% of a supercar, but for 30% of the price. It gets all the right kind of attention (people complimenting its good looks) & none of the wrong kind. Engine has good power, transmission ratios are perfect, & AWD is awesome. Seats feel great, interior is very mature, all controls are easy to reach & the climate control system works perfectly. This is my first non-US made car, and while there are few things I miss, I can see why Detroit is in big trouble. I think it's one of the best looking cars of all time. BTW, gas mileage is BETTER than rated! (Insurance is higher than expected). Report Abuse

Go Fast Stealth Mode springsubie , 12/11/2006 4 of 5 people found this review helpful This is what the WRX STI should be. Awesome performance without attracting unwanted attention. Mine is Urban Grey, #371/800, and it blends in with other cars. The acceleration is terrific once the turbo gets to full boost at 4,000 RPMs. And the handling is equally inspiring causing you to challenge every corner. The downside is incredibly high insurance cost even if you are 40+ with a clean driving record.

Not as reliable as you think Gene , 05/19/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've been an owner of the 07 limited for almost 2 weeks and it's been in the shop more than in my driveway. There are several issues with the 07 sti models that people need to be aware of. Huge throttle response issues and some hesitation issues during acceleration. When I purchased this vehicle it was a rocket but after 3 days of fun it went into the shop for a check engine light. The dealer fixed the issue and now there's another problem. HORRIBLE throttle response! You will have problems with this car.

Totally awesome OSHVEGAS , 01/06/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought the last STI LTD avaialble. I had to fly out to Oregon and drive this beast back. It was one incredible trip. This last month I tried it out in the winter with new winter tires. Grip is incredible. No problem in the winter. Many compliments on its looks and performance. This is my third new all wheel drive car and they keep getting better. Eagle Talon Tsi and two Subies.