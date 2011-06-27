Used 2006 Subaru Impreza WRX STI Consumer Reviews

Wow. Just wow. Matt , 08/28/2006 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I traded up from a VW GTi VR6, and I am just stunned at how powerful a machine the STi is. The VR6 was no slouch, but the STi is a sports car, not a "sporty car". The acceleration is brutal (in a good way), and can keep up with a BMW M3 and most Porsches. While people get caught up in the acceleration numbers (Car and Driver drove a stock STi from 0-60 in 4.6 seconds), it's the handling that sold me. Tight, responsive, you always feel in control of the car. It's true the ride is a bit noisy and stiff, with minimal comforts (the GTi felt more luxurious), but one test drive sold me. I thought the expression "it puts a smile on my face" was a cliche until I drove an STi. Report Abuse

A great performer Nick , 03/22/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have owned two STi's in the past 3 years. They are great cars. Both of mine are highly modified and can handle immense amounts of stress. The car is a great daily driver, comfortable, good mpg, amazing handling, and much more. This is a great car if you want to go play in the mud and then go beat up on some Corvettes. The next car with as great bang for the buck as the STi is the $70,000 Corvette Z06.

The Ultimate Car For Mountain Residents STier , 09/01/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I live in the mountains of Southern California and I couldn't imagine that there is a car better suited for me. I've had this car for a year now and have had absolutely no problems with it. The car has insane power. Very comfortable and smooth on the freeway. The biggest bonus for me though, is that you can drive this car in snow! I've driven up to Big Bear with literally 3.5 ft. of snow on the ground without a single slip, no chains needed! This is the ultimate car to have if you live in the mountains.

Happy Owner Josh , 11/04/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful When I first purchased my STi it was perfect. Now 6 months later I can't get enough. This is the first vehicle I ever owned which made me not want to go home and park it. It's very satisfying, very addicting and is better than a drink at the end of a hard work day. Not a dull moment. Believe it or not, I am a family man whose family enjoys going everywhere in it.