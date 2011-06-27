  1. Home
Used 2006 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Impreza
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,995
viscous center differentialyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.3/381.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Torque235 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,995
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,995
element antennayes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,995
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,995
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,995
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Front head room36.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.7 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room51.7 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Front track57.7 in.
Curb weight3294 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Length175.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height58.5 in.
EPA interior volume90.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base99.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Exterior Colors
  • San Remo Red
  • Obsidian Black Pearl
  • Aspen White
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,995
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P215/45R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,995
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
