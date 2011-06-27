  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Impreza
  4. Used 2006 Subaru Impreza
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Impreza
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,095
See Impreza Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,095
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,095
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)318.0/397.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,095
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower173 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,095
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,095
80 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,095
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Rear floor matsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,095
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,095
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,095
Front head room39.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.7 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,095
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.7 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,095
Front track57.5 in.
Curb weight3120 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Length175.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height58.5 in.
EPA interior volume90.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base99.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,095
Exterior Colors
  • Regal Blue Pearl
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • San Remo Red
  • Obsidian Black Pearl
  • Aspen White
  • Crystal Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Off Black, leather
  • Off Black, cloth
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,095
P205/55R V tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,095
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,095
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Impreza Inventory

Related Used 2006 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles