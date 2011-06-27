  1. Home
Used 2005 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport Special Edition Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Impreza
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,645
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,645
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,645
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)318.0/429.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,645
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,645
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,645
260 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,645
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front door pocketsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,645
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,645
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,645
Front head room39.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room52.7 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,645
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.7 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,645
Front track57.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity61.6 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Length173.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height58.9 in.
EPA interior volume90.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base99.4 in.
Width67.3 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,645
Exterior Colors
  • Woodland Green Pearl/Steel Gray Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic/Steel Gray Metallic
  • Aqua Blue Metallic/Crystal Gray Metallic
  • Regal Blue Pearl/Steel Gray Metallic
  • Gray Metallic/Crystal Gray Metallic
  • San Remo Red/Steel Gray Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Pearl/Steel Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Off Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,645
P205/55R V tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,645
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,645
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
