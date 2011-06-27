  1. Home
Used 2005 Subaru Impreza WRX Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Impreza
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,545
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,545
viscous center differentialyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,545
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.2/397.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,545
Torque217 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower227 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,545
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,545
element antennayes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,545
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,545
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,545
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,545
premium clothyes
Front head room38.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.7 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,545
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room33 in.
Rear shoulder room52.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,545
Front track58.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11 cu.ft.
Curb weight3126 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Length173.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height56.7 in.
EPA interior volume87.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base99.4 in.
Width68.5 in.
Rear track58.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,545
Exterior Colors
  • Obsidian Black Pearl
  • San Remo Red
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Grey Metallic
  • WR Blue Pearl
  • Aspen White
Interior Colors
  • Off Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,545
P205/55R V tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,545
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,545
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
