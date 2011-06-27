  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Impreza
  4. Used 2005 Subaru Impreza
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Impreza
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,045
See Impreza Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,045
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,045
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)318.0/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,045
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,045
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,045
element antennayes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,045
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,045
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,045
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,045
Front head room38.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.7 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,045
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room33 in.
Rear shoulder room52.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,045
Front track58.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11 cu.ft.
Curb weight3026 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Length173.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height56.7 in.
EPA interior volume87.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base99.4 in.
Width68.5 in.
Rear track58.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,045
Exterior Colors
  • Obsidian Black Pearl
  • San Remo Red
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Grey Metallic
  • Aspen White
  • Regal Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Off Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,045
P205/55R V tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,045
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,045
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Impreza Inventory

Related Used 2005 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles