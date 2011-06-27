  1. Home
Used 2004 Subaru Impreza WRX Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Impreza
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,120
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.2/397.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque217 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower227 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room39.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room52.7 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front hip room53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.7 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.9 in.
Measurements
Front track57.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity61.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3165 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Length173.4 in.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height57.7 in.
EPA interior volume90.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base99.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • San Remo Red
  • Java Black Pearl
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • WR Blue Pearl
  • Aspen White
Interior Colors
  • Dark Gray Knit
Tires & Wheels
P205/55R V tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
