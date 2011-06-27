  1. Home
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,474$2,230$2,637
Clean$1,306$1,982$2,345
Average$971$1,485$1,763
Rough$635$989$1,180
Sell my 2003 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
2003 Subaru Impreza WRX AWD 4dr Sedan w/Spoiler (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,526$3,745$4,402
Clean$2,239$3,328$3,915
Average$1,664$2,494$2,942
Rough$1,089$1,660$1,970
Sell my 2003 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
2003 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,560$2,576$3,123
Clean$1,383$2,289$2,778
Average$1,028$1,716$2,087
Rough$673$1,142$1,397
Sell my 2003 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
2003 Subaru Impreza 2.5 TS AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,493$2,555$3,127
Clean$1,323$2,271$2,781
Average$983$1,702$2,090
Rough$644$1,133$1,399
Sell my 2003 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
2003 Subaru Impreza WRX AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,448$3,567$4,171
Clean$2,169$3,170$3,710
Average$1,612$2,376$2,788
Rough$1,055$1,582$1,866
Sell my 2003 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
2003 Subaru Impreza WRX AWD 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,587$3,825$4,491
Clean$2,293$3,399$3,994
Average$1,704$2,548$3,002
Rough$1,116$1,696$2,009
Sell my 2003 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
2003 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,526$2,506$3,031
Clean$1,352$2,227$2,696
Average$1,005$1,669$2,026
Rough$658$1,111$1,356
Sell my 2003 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
2003 Subaru Impreza WRX AWD 4dr Sedan w/Spoiler (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,626$3,877$4,551
Clean$2,327$3,446$4,048
Average$1,730$2,582$3,042
Rough$1,132$1,719$2,036
Sell my 2003 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
2003 Subaru Impreza 2.5 TS AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,410$2,341$2,841
Clean$1,250$2,080$2,527
Average$929$1,559$1,899
Rough$608$1,038$1,271
Sell my 2003 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
2003 Subaru Impreza WRX AWD 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,498$3,790$4,487
Clean$2,213$3,368$3,991
Average$1,645$2,525$2,999
Rough$1,077$1,681$2,008
Sell my 2003 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
2003 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,559$2,556$3,091
Clean$1,382$2,271$2,750
Average$1,027$1,702$2,067
Rough$672$1,133$1,383
Sell my 2003 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
2003 Subaru Impreza WRX AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,576$3,932$4,661
Clean$2,283$3,494$4,146
Average$1,697$2,619$3,116
Rough$1,111$1,743$2,086
Sell my 2003 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Subaru Impreza on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,250 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,080 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Impreza is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,250 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,080 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2003 Subaru Impreza, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2003 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,250 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,080 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Subaru Impreza. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Subaru Impreza and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Subaru Impreza ranges from $608 to $2,841, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Subaru Impreza is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.