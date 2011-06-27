Estimated values
2003 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,474
|$2,230
|$2,637
|Clean
|$1,306
|$1,982
|$2,345
|Average
|$971
|$1,485
|$1,763
|Rough
|$635
|$989
|$1,180
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Impreza WRX AWD 4dr Sedan w/Spoiler (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,526
|$3,745
|$4,402
|Clean
|$2,239
|$3,328
|$3,915
|Average
|$1,664
|$2,494
|$2,942
|Rough
|$1,089
|$1,660
|$1,970
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,560
|$2,576
|$3,123
|Clean
|$1,383
|$2,289
|$2,778
|Average
|$1,028
|$1,716
|$2,087
|Rough
|$673
|$1,142
|$1,397
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Impreza 2.5 TS AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,493
|$2,555
|$3,127
|Clean
|$1,323
|$2,271
|$2,781
|Average
|$983
|$1,702
|$2,090
|Rough
|$644
|$1,133
|$1,399
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Impreza WRX AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,448
|$3,567
|$4,171
|Clean
|$2,169
|$3,170
|$3,710
|Average
|$1,612
|$2,376
|$2,788
|Rough
|$1,055
|$1,582
|$1,866
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Impreza WRX AWD 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,587
|$3,825
|$4,491
|Clean
|$2,293
|$3,399
|$3,994
|Average
|$1,704
|$2,548
|$3,002
|Rough
|$1,116
|$1,696
|$2,009
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,526
|$2,506
|$3,031
|Clean
|$1,352
|$2,227
|$2,696
|Average
|$1,005
|$1,669
|$2,026
|Rough
|$658
|$1,111
|$1,356
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Impreza WRX AWD 4dr Sedan w/Spoiler (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,626
|$3,877
|$4,551
|Clean
|$2,327
|$3,446
|$4,048
|Average
|$1,730
|$2,582
|$3,042
|Rough
|$1,132
|$1,719
|$2,036
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Impreza 2.5 TS AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,410
|$2,341
|$2,841
|Clean
|$1,250
|$2,080
|$2,527
|Average
|$929
|$1,559
|$1,899
|Rough
|$608
|$1,038
|$1,271
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Impreza WRX AWD 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,498
|$3,790
|$4,487
|Clean
|$2,213
|$3,368
|$3,991
|Average
|$1,645
|$2,525
|$2,999
|Rough
|$1,077
|$1,681
|$2,008
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,559
|$2,556
|$3,091
|Clean
|$1,382
|$2,271
|$2,750
|Average
|$1,027
|$1,702
|$2,067
|Rough
|$672
|$1,133
|$1,383
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Impreza WRX AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,576
|$3,932
|$4,661
|Clean
|$2,283
|$3,494
|$4,146
|Average
|$1,697
|$2,619
|$3,116
|Rough
|$1,111
|$1,743
|$2,086