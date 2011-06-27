  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Impreza
  4. Used 2002 Subaru Impreza
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Impreza
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,495
See Impreza Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,495
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,495
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/397.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,495
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,495
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,495
80 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,495
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Driver vanity mirroryes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,495
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,495
low fuel level warningyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,495
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room52.7 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front hip room53.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,495
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.7 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,495
Front track57.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity61.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3105 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Length173.4 in.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height60.2 in.
EPA interior volume90.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base99.4 in.
Width67.3 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,495
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Black Pearl
  • Blaze Yellow
  • Aspen White
  • Savanna Green
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Sedona Red Pearl
  • Blue Ridge Pearl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,495
P205/55R V tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,495
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,495
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Impreza Inventory

Related Used 2002 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles