Used 2001 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,995
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Combined MPG
|23
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,995
|full time 4WD
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|mechanical center differential
|yes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,995
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|318.0/429.3 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|23
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,995
|Torque
|149 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.2 l
|Horsepower
|142 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|33.5 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,995
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|Rear center lap belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$18,995
|Premium Sound Package I
|yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,995
|80 watts stereo output
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|telescoping antenna
|yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,995
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,995
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|power door locks
|yes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,995
|Tweeter Kit (Pair)
|yes
|CD Player
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|Carpet Floor Covers (Gray)
|yes
|Air Filter and Cover
|yes
|Armrest Extension (Gray)
|yes
|Gauge Pack and Gauge Pack Housing (Gray)
|yes
|Upgraded Speakers
|yes
|Subwoofer with Amplifier
|yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,995
|tachometer
|yes
|clock
|yes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,995
|Front head room
|39.2 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|52.6 in.
|Front leg room
|43.1 in.
|Front hip room
|51 in.
|cloth
|yes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,995
|Rear head room
|39.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|52.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|51.8 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,995
|Wheel Locks (Alloy Wheels)
|yes
|15" Brushed Aluminum Wheel and Attachment Set
|yes
|Fog Lights
|yes
|15" Painted Aluminum Wheel and Attachment Set
|yes
|Rear Differential Protector
|yes
|Tailpipe Cover
|yes
|Hood Deflector
|yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,995
|Length
|172.2 in.
|Curb weight
|2925 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|6.5 in.
|Height
|60 in.
|Wheel base
|99.2 in.
|Width
|67.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,995
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,995
|full wheel covers
|yes
|P205/60R S tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|15 in. wheels
|yes
|Null tires
|yes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,995
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,995
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
