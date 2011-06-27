Used 2001 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)318.0/429.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque149 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower142 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Packages
Premium Sound Package Iyes
In-Car Entertainment
80 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
telescoping antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Tweeter Kit (Pair)yes
CD Playeryes
Cargo Netyes
Carpet Floor Covers (Gray)yes
Air Filter and Coveryes
Armrest Extension (Gray)yes
Gauge Pack and Gauge Pack Housing (Gray)yes
Upgraded Speakersyes
Subwoofer with Amplifieryes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.6 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front hip room51 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room32.4 in.
Rear shoulder room51.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Wheel Locks (Alloy Wheels)yes
15" Brushed Aluminum Wheel and Attachment Setyes
Fog Lightsyes
15" Painted Aluminum Wheel and Attachment Setyes
Rear Differential Protectoryes
Tailpipe Coveryes
Hood Deflectoryes
Measurements
Length172.2 in.
Curb weight2925 lbs.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height60 in.
Wheel base99.2 in.
Width67.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Acadia Green/Gray
  • Aspen White
  • Blue Ridge Pearl/Gray
  • Midnight Black Pearl
  • Sedona Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
full wheel coversyes
P205/60R S tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
