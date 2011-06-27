Used 2001 Subaru Impreza RS Consumer Reviews
a fun car for any age
love to drive my car, it is sharp and fun to drive. i was in a parking lot at one of our local grocery stores and when i came out, saw a note on my windshield, and it said, if ever interested in selling my car give him a call and he will be far in pricing it. cannot find one that looks like it and still turns heads when i go by, not bad for a 58 year old. only issue is that i was told may need a pricey head gasket in the future.
Get ONE!!
What an unbelievable driving machine!
Amazing handling
Excellent car and built like a tank. Very reliable and much better than its competition. I have owned it over 4 years and it still amazes me. Love the design and wish Subaru would bring back the 2 door in the current Impreza. Would purchase another Subaru in a minute.
Sporty Compact Enthusiast Sedan
I bought this car because Ii wanted a compact sedan that would be reliable but also fun to drive. The 2.5RS has exceeded in both categories. There is road noise to contend with at higher speeds, but not much more than any other similarly priced compact car. There is an extensive aftermarket community for modifications. The car had a somewhat limited production making them a bit of an enthusiast's entry level tuner as an alternative to Honda. If you do find one of these cars, be warned that *everyone* will ask if it is a WRX or an STI.
If not the Greatest
This is one of the GREATEST cars ever. It's my first car as a teenager, and let me tell you, ive driven an M3 before... and this thing... its quite similiar. Dont get me wrong its not a super fast car but it is a Super quick car. A 5 spd is a MUST!! If you get this thing in 5-spd, you will never regret it... if you push it into the powerband this work of beauty goes off like a rocket. Leaving everything behind. Looks very sporty, very admirable, Definetly an eye catcher. Not to mention its damn comfortable inside. No complaints about the Sound system either, its decent.GREAT Value and a Great buy.
