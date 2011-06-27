  1. Home
Used 2000 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.2/422.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque149 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower142 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front hip room51.0 in.
Front shoulder room52.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room32.4 in.
Rear shoulder room51.8 in.
Measurements
Length172.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight2835 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base99.2 in.
Width67.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Acadia Green Metallic / Titanium
  • Blue Ridge PL / Titanium
  • Sedona Red Pearl / Titanium
  • Aspen White / Titanium
  • Silverthorn Met / Titanium
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
