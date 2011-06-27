  1. Home
Used 2000 Subaru Impreza Coupe Consumer Reviews

Reliable Car

Blueimpreza, 09/06/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought this impreza l coupe 3 months ago for my job. I have put 10k miles on it in 3 months and this car has been amazing inside and out. If you want a reliable motor the 2.2 is the way to go as long as you do your basic maintenance this car will go above 200k mark easy. This is my 2nd Subaru and i can say that for the price, this is the best investment i've made.

maytte says...

Maytte, 04/03/2004
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

Generally it's a good car, it's safe, comfortable and drives smooth. It's a nice size for me and handles and responds very well.

