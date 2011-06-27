  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Impreza
  4. Used 1999 Subaru Impreza
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Subaru Impreza RS Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Impreza
Overview
See Impreza Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)250.8/343.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front shoulder room52.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear leg room32.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.2 in.
Measurements
Length172.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight2840 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.1 cu.ft.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base99.2 in.
Width67.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Brilliant Red
  • Slate Metallic
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Acadia Green Pearl Metallic
  • Rally Blue Pearl
  • Aspen White
  • Rally Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black Diamond Pearl
  • Silverthorn Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige
See Impreza Inventory

Related Used 1999 Subaru Impreza RS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles