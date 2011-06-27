Used 1999 Subaru Impreza Coupe Consumer Reviews
Always Subaru
Imp Fan, 02/22/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
I have had my Impreza for 4 years now and it is safe for me to say that I will continue driving Subarus for a long time. I have not had 1 problem with the car. The only work I have had done is normal maintenance. It is a blast to drive, especially in tight, winding back roads. The AWD is superb.
Report Abuse
Subaru Impreza
Chaz Gruver, 08/20/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
This vehicle handles exceptionally well, hugs the curves really well, accelerates quickly for a 2.2 liter, shifts adequately.
Report Abuse
99 l
fullmonte77, 02/04/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
this car is a blast to drive goes great in the snow.has plenty of power trans shifts smooth great car.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the Impreza
Related Used 1999 Subaru Impreza Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner