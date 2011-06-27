Used 1999 Subaru Impreza Coupe Consumer Reviews

Imp Fan , 02/22/2003

I have had my Impreza for 4 years now and it is safe for me to say that I will continue driving Subarus for a long time. I have not had 1 problem with the car. The only work I have had done is normal maintenance. It is a blast to drive, especially in tight, winding back roads. The AWD is superb.