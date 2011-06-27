  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Impreza
  4. Used 1999 Subaru Impreza
  5. Used 1999 Subaru Impreza Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1999 Subaru Impreza Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1999 Impreza
5(67%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Imprezas for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,076 - $2,516
Used Impreza for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Always Subaru

Imp Fan, 02/22/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have had my Impreza for 4 years now and it is safe for me to say that I will continue driving Subarus for a long time. I have not had 1 problem with the car. The only work I have had done is normal maintenance. It is a blast to drive, especially in tight, winding back roads. The AWD is superb.

Report Abuse

Subaru Impreza

Chaz Gruver, 08/20/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This vehicle handles exceptionally well, hugs the curves really well, accelerates quickly for a 2.2 liter, shifts adequately.

Report Abuse

99 l

fullmonte77, 02/04/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

this car is a blast to drive goes great in the snow.has plenty of power trans shifts smooth great car.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Imprezas for sale

Related Used 1999 Subaru Impreza Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles