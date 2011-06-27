Used 1998 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Combined MPG
|23
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|264.0/356.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|23
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|145 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.2 l
|Horsepower
|137 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Turning circle
|33.5 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.2 in.
|Front leg room
|43.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|52.5 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.3 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|62 cu.ft.
|Length
|172.2 in.
|Curb weight
|2835 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|25.5 cu.ft.
|Height
|60.0 in.
|Wheel base
|99.2 in.
|Width
|67.1 in.
