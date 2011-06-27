Used 1998 Subaru Impreza Consumer Reviews
Oil Leak
When I purchased this car I knew it had an oil leak but for a 1998 with 57,000 I didn't car. I've had it for four years now and have hardly had any problems with it. I didn't have the money when i bought it to repair the oil leak (broke college kid) Finally got it fixed four yrs later and it has 105,000 wheel bearings had to be replaced but other than that i haven't had to invest much into it. for 18 yrs old she runs great!! And i plan on keeping her till she dies
First Car, First Love
After months of reading the reviews on Edmunds my parents had enough and bought the Outback without my knowledge. I was mad for all of a second. I truly loved this car. Purchased at 135,000 I took it to 180,000 without a single problem be for it was murdered in a hit and run accident. Gas milage averaged 23 mpg's consistently. I had the joy of taking it to the snow ALOT, and not a single problem. If this car didn't get hit I would be giving it to my kids (I'm 21). A great first car the roof racks are great for surfboards, the seats lay flat for the snowboards, Mt. Bikes, Skimboards, dogs, and naps if you lay diagonally. If you have the chance this is a great first car!
As reliable as death and taxes
My third Subaru. The all wheel drive is a dream. If you mess up and go around a corner too fast in the rain, this car holds on to the ground like it has CLAWS. Short of recklessness, it just does not skid. We bought it used with 30K miles and have put 15K more on it. It has only had routine maintainance (includidng new belts) and it has never faltered. With it's styling my friends thought it was new, not six years old! I guess that's good, because I'll be driving it for many more years. A little too much road noise is it's only fault.
Winter wonderful
Most of the year this car is a reliable, economical smart choice, but every time it snows it becomes one of the best cars on the road. The all manual control (no traction control, no ABS) feels fantastic, it's still stable but really playful.
Wheel Bearings
Bought used with 37,000 miles, left rear wheel bearings have been replaced twice. The Subaru dealer did not change belts as specified in the user's manual. Nonetheless, the car has done well in Minnesota winter driving. Some rust left rear. Intermittent warning light Airbags
