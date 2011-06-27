  1. Home
Used 1997 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/356.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower137 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front shoulder room52.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room32.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
Measurements
Length172.2 in.
Curb weight2835 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height60.0 in.
Wheel base99.2 in.
Width67.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mystic Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Acadia Green Pearl Metallic
  • Brisbane Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Slate Metallic
  • Deep Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Brisbane Blue Pearl
  • Acadia Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
