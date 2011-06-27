Used 1997 Subaru Impreza Brighton Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/356.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque120 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear leg room32.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.4 in.
Measurements
Length172.2 in.
Curb weight2600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base99.2 in.
Width67.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Acadia Green Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Mystic Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Slate Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Brisbane Blue Pearl Metallic
