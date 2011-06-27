Used 1997 Subaru Impreza Sedan Consumer Reviews

Never had a problem with the car. Just typical maintenace has been done. Battery replaced once since I have owned it.

WesMan , 07/06/2003

Awesome car!! There are plenty of mods that can be done for someone who is looking to trick their Subaru out. I have chrome rims/altezza's/spoiler/system/exhaust etc on mine. I'm a fast driving teen and this car can handle a beating.