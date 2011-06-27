  1. Home
Used 1997 Subaru Impreza Coupe Consumer Reviews

Outstanding

stisvx, 01/13/2004
What can I say? It's a subaru. Doesn't get any better.

My Impreza :)

Soleil, 05/23/2004
Althought my 97'impreza is my first car and I don't have much to compare to, this is truly a great car. I bought it used in the fall of 2003 and the only problem I had was that I had to replace the steering fluid container. The previous owner had no known major problems with it. This car is fun to drive and I know I'll have it for many more years to come.

