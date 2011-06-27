Used 1996 Subaru Impreza Wagon Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5(42%)4(44%)3(14%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
7 reviews
List Price Estimate
$770 - $1,819
Used Impreza for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Love It

spark, 06/20/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

We bought our Impreze new and have loved it ever since. We have put 175,000 miles on it over the years. Only work we ever had to do on it was tires, brakes and a muffler. We don't count the new oil pump we needed because that was caused by trying to pull too many small trees out of the ground with the help of the AWD. The AWD is the best though, as long as you are not landscaping with it. Can't spin the tires / car if you try even in the snow. In a nutshell Our little pea pod has been safe, reliable and a lot of fun to drive over the years.

Report Abuse

10 yeas of excellent service

david knuff, 11/26/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I got this car as a college graduation gift in spring of 1996. It has been a reliable workhorse since. It has taken the abuse of Midwestern snow and ice, and well as tackled storms in Colorado. I just passed 144,000 miles this week. I would recommend a Subaru to anyone who values quality and reliability.

Report Abuse

1996 Outback 4dr Impreza wagon

RN, 05/16/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Bought this subie for $1700.00 with 175,000 miles. The car now has 204,000 miles. Winter force tires and this car will out run any 4wd truck in the snow. I've done brake work, timing belt, some rust is showing over the rear tires and needs repair. This Impreza now needs two new rear struts (cost 500) and the transmission has a bearing going, cost 1000 with a new clutch kit. I might do the repair, I hate car payments. To tell if a (manual) transmission bearing is on its way out, start the car, put the trany in neutral, push in the clutch, if the motor at idle is quiet with the clutch engaged compared too the idle being noisy with the clutch disengaged, you might have a bearing starting to go.

Report Abuse

Numbers don't always tell the story

BerkeleyNut, 01/11/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

My overall score may not be as high as others, but I don't love it any less. Overall, great value, fun car, and great features. I'd buy it again - but not the automatic. Good and firm handling, with high ground-clearance for snowpack or dirt roads. 2.2 is peppy, but the automatic limits performance. High torque makes up for avg horsepower. Real killer with auto is 90-10 AWD bias. Manual is 50-50. Mild understeer coming into a turn but neutral steer coming out. As bad as 16 mpg when driving aggressively in the city! Noticed from exhaust smell and smog test results that my air-fuel runs rich. Overall 20+ mpg isn't bad.

Report Abuse

My Impreza Outback

Danjen98, 07/02/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have not had any problems with my 1996 Impreza since I bought it off the show room floor 8 1/2 years ago. In Vriginia with the snow. Having AWD is a real must. I am considering going to a newer Subaru and may put this one on the market. It will be tough. The only real complaint I have is that the tires wear out quicker and the road noise can be loud at times.

Report Abuse
