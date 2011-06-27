Used 1996 Subaru Impreza L Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)250.8/343.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear leg room32.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.4 in.
Measurements
Length172.2 in.
Curb weight2715 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base99.2 in.
Width67.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier White
  • Black Diamond Pearl
  • Aegean Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Crimson Pearl
  • Caribbean Green Metallic
