Used 1996 Subaru Impreza Coupe Consumer Reviews
One Tough Set Of Wheels
This car is great. I have owned it for 7 years and it has continued to be a reliable, fun to drive car. It's no RS or WRX, but the basic foundation is there. This, combined with the AWD make this car a blast to drive hard into corners and accelerate out of curves with grip that sticks like superglue. This car absolutely loves bad weather. Snow and rain are simply no match for the incredible AWD. Bottom line: I love knowing that this car will get me where I need to go safely, and comfortably. The AWD is confidence inspiring. You really do feel safe in this car, no matter what the weather. How many cars in this price class can you say that about?
My Little Tank
This car has been so reliable and hard working. The basic upkeep is all it has ever needed. When it snowed and the Mustang Cobra couldn't make it out of the driveway and the Mitsubishi Mirage slip, slided away.. the trusty Impreza just plowed on through! We purchased the basic, basic model... no frills and it just keeps on going. Always getting us where we need and want to go safely and with a minimum of fuss and bother. I am now looking to replace my 2001 Mitsubishi with a new Impreza... although I will go a little heavier on the "extras" this time.
Great Car
I cant say enough about this hog. Shes never let me down once. Ive owned the car now for two years and have had absolutely no problems, nothing. Im an avid snowboarder and I feel completely comfortable under any weather conditions with the AWD. The car is tractor in the snow and Im happy to say its managed to plow through some serious predicaments. It handles beautifully however could use a little more horsepower. Besides the lack of power, which can be frustrating, the car is infallible.
Perfect so far
Bought this to replace my Acura 3.2 CL for my commutes - and possibly to turn it into my autocross car, too. The coupe is attractive, pretty lightweight, has good power, and of course it has AWD. Everything I wanted in a car, plus pretty good gas mileage, too (26-28 mpg). I like the way it drives, the way it handles, the communicative steering, and the comfort of AWD for those not-so-nice winter days.
Most reliable car I've owned
My little Brighton just turned over 270,000 miles. I purchased this car a few years back with 180,000 miles; thought it would make a great car for my kid. When she left for college, I kept driving it. Great commuter car.
