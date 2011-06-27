Estimated values
1996 Subaru Impreza Brighton 2dr Coupe AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$589
|$1,341
|$1,742
|Clean
|$519
|$1,185
|$1,541
|Average
|$380
|$874
|$1,139
|Rough
|$241
|$562
|$737
