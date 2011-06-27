Used 1995 Subaru Impreza Wagon Consumer Reviews

Good little pizza car groovydoovy , 10/14/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Have loved this car for 6 years. Drove it 5 days a week for 3 years as a pizza delivery car. I like to drive at high RPM and as fast as possible around corners and over speed bumps so needless to say this car has taken a beating. That said only thing it needed to keep it going was gas and oil changes and of course brakes. At this point the struts are pretty wasted, but other than that it continues to cruise along like it did when I bought it 6 years ago. I love that my car can get up and go every time there is a snow storm and everyone else is left stuck on the side of the road. This is a reliable car that takes a beating. Just like I like a car to be. Report Abuse

Best Grocery Grabber On the Market Chris , 08/05/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is an example of a well rounded car at its core. Subaru is by far the most underrated car company on the planet, and this car lives up to the Subaru family name. For its price, you are getting safety, reliability, and comfort. Not the fastest car on the block, but if you bought this car, you probably weren't looking for that anyway. I would personally give this car a 9 out of 10 for being what it was supposed to be.

The Car That Could banditxkr , 04/11/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car refuses to die. It now has 17500+ miles on it (mostly from teenagers). This car has plowed through snow that was over the bumper. It's been air-borne on dirt roads many times too. This is the most amazing car I've ever owned. It's like a tank. It can take anything. It gets great mileage too (26-32).

reliable ride midlifemama , 09/11/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful For over 8 years this car has given my family a reliable ride with no more than routine maintenance. It handles very reliably in the snow and mud seasons - even on dirt roads, and the body has held out well even against road salt. Engine well-designed for do-it-yourself maintenance. Only complaints are a gas gauge that stopped working a few years ago, and the interior often fogs up and takes a long time to clear. It's become a little cramped since adding kids to the family. Otherwise, I'd keep it forever!