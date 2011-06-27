  1. Home
Used 1995 Subaru Impreza Outback Special Edition Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/343.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque110 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front shoulder room52.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room32.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
Measurements
Length172.2 in.
Curb weight2690 lbs.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base99.2 in.
Width67.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cardinal Red
  • Crimson Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Caribbean Green Metallic
  • Cobalt Blue Metallic
  • Slate Metallic
  • Aegean Blue Metallic
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Glacier White
