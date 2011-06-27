Used 1995 Subaru Impreza LX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)250.8/343.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front shoulder room52.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear leg room32.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
Measurements
Length172.2 in.
Curb weight2835 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base99.2 in.
Width67.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Polar White
  • Aegean Blue Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Crimson Pearl Metallic
  • Caribbean Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Cardinal Red
  • Slate Metallic
  • Cobalt Blue Metallic
