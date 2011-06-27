Used 1995 Subaru Impreza Coupe Consumer Reviews

The Car that won't die danboy1 , 02/21/2012 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car 7 years ago, and it was the best decision I ever made. Only had 60k miles when I bought it; now has 170k. This car has been all the way across the country and back. Has endured 3 very minor accidents, which are fully repaired, and has lived through a technician's serious error. He had taken the pulley's and gears off the crank shaft to fix an oil leak but didn't put it back together right. The car jumped out of timing, which i couldn't figure out at first, and ran it like that for some time. When the problem got to bad to run the car, we finally figured out the problem. When other American made junk would have been dead, this car still runs like when i got it. Assume!!! Report Abuse

95 impreza l awd 5 spd mod , 03/16/2008 1 of 2 people found this review helpful This is the second Impreza I've owned, and I love them. My last one was an 02 2.5, the only thing about the one I have now is the interior is cheap, and the sterio stinks (85w cassette player and 4 paper cone filters, one was blown) but 4 new Pioneer speakers, a 10" Pioneer sub sonyxplod deck and 600watt amp later it sounds great. Plus the cheap interior makes this car super easy to work on. In New England the AWD is a must, the car grips the road better than my 02 (2600lbs now instead of 3100lbs 02)

Great little car justfauxyou , 06/30/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Lots of fun to drive. Very reliable. Good solid buy.

great little car impreza owner , 06/12/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful this is a great car for a first vehicle or a student car. the boxer-4 performs like many small v-6 engines and the handling is great. ive had no problems with the car besides normal replacements due to the high mileage on my car. (the car has 107000 miles on it and everything is still original besides the brakes and fuel lines - replaced recently).