Used 1994 Subaru Impreza Sedan Consumer Reviews

mainroman , 09/14/2003

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Very nice and reliable car. My car has seen some very rough times, but nothing broke. Only Timing belt failure not so long ago, cost just 80$ to fix. Missed replace time. Engine was OK, nothing broke. Handling suberb. Winter handling and off road capability is great. Will go places where even good SUVs get stuck. Cheap to buy, cheap to own. Can't say a bad word.