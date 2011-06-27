  1. Home
Used 1994 Subaru Impreza Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 Impreza
5.0
1 reviews
Super Car

mainroman, 09/14/2003
Very nice and reliable car. My car has seen some very rough times, but nothing broke. Only Timing belt failure not so long ago, cost just 80$ to fix. Missed replace time. Engine was OK, nothing broke. Handling suberb. Winter handling and off road capability is great. Will go places where even good SUVs get stuck. Cheap to buy, cheap to own. Can't say a bad word.

Research Similar Vehicles