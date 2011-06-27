Used 1993 Subaru Impreza Wagon Consumer Reviews
Happy Owner
I bought this car in '00 with 19K. Now has 145K and ready to give to my sis. Car has been super. Wagon is versatile for trips to hardware store, etc. AC charge went low but uses R12 so forget it! timing belt and a fuel injector was the only major maint. other than brakes/tires/battery. Very easy to work on this car. I would love to have another one with 19K on the odometer! I will miss it an awful lot. Told sister when she'd done with it I want it back.
Wonderful College and Family Car
I bought my 93 used in 2000 with 19K on the odometer. Now in 2009, it has 136K and the only maintenance done has been brakes/rotors (done myself) and a tuneup @ 90K. I had the piston slap issue (tick-tick noise) and that was fixed for $500. Otherwise, just oil changes every 4k. This car drives well, handles well and hauls a lot of stuff. I've remodeled most of my house and use this car for getting supplies from lowes/etc. I highly recommend this car and Subaru in general. Be aware that Subaru models between '98 and '03 have head gasket issues, but the early to mid 90's cars (1.8/2.2L) are just solid.
Too bad ALL vehicles wern't this good
I bought the car with 161,000 miles, now 234,000. The motor and auto tranny are excellent with good pick up and snappy shifts. Up to 31 mpg. 25-29 average. Very good for mileage and year. Car is easy to work on. The engineers definitly had regular people in mind when designing. This is my first Subaru and have driven it real hard. I highly recommend this vehicle for build quality, reliability, low maintenance cost, and the amount of options you get.
Impreza L Wagon
I purchased this car 2nd hand. Originally had 43k miles and I have put 110k more miles on it. This has been the MOST reliable car I have ever owed. I have had NO problems at all with this vehicle. I do the normal maint stuff and the car just runs and runs. It doesn't use a drop of oil. Starts everyday. I love this car.
My little tank
I have loved this car. I've had it for 12 of its 16 years. The clutch was very rough from the first owner... and I've just kind-of worked around it for 12 years, waiting for it to give it out... never did! I haul kayaks around on the roof, no problem. When I put chains on her in the winter, she's a full-on tractor, gets me to the slopes with zero stress. I wish the fuel economy was better, but that's the trade-off with AWD. She's been riding rough the past couple of years, showing her age. But I still love blasting big trucks off the line when the mood strikes me. She's a total trooper. My little tank.
