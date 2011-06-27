  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Impreza
  4. Used 1993 Subaru Impreza
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Subaru Impreza Base Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Impreza
Overview
See Impreza Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/382.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque110 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front shoulder room52.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear leg room32.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Length172.0 in.
Curb weight2350 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base99.2 in.
Width67.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crimson Pearl Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Aegean Blue Metallic
  • Ebony Pearl Metallic
  • Aqua Frost Metallic
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Glacier White
See Impreza Inventory

Related Used 1993 Subaru Impreza Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles