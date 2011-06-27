  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Impreza WRX
  4. Used 2013 Subaru Impreza WRX
  5. Used 2013 Subaru Impreza WRX STI Limited
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2013 Subaru Impreza WRX STI Limited Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 Impreza WRX
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Impreza WRXES for sale
List Price
$19,995
Used Impreza WRX for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2013 STI Limited

aggarcia, 02/07/2013
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Most hard core performance buyers are not looking at Edmunds, but I did not like several things they said in their review. In the performance category, not much besides a supercar offers as much performance for the dollar than the STI. The AWD, SI Drive, and adjustable differentials, and 6 speed transmission are world class. The interior uses cheaper materials, but this is based in the Impreza platform. You buy a STI for the performance not to impress any one. Right now Subaru has a 4 month waiting period to get a STI or WRX, so someone must be wanting them. I enjoy everyday I hop into my STI and get to make going places and experience. The factroy NAV/SAt system sounds pretty good to me.

Report Abuse

Subaru Sti

lucas14, 02/22/2013
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

The Subaru WRX Sti limited was about what I expected. I bought the care to be my daily driver. It is very fun to drive and more comfortable than I would have expected. Paying the extra money for the limited package was well worth it. Heated seats adds some extra comfort in the winter time, and the sunroof will be nice in the summer. I'm not impressed with the stereo system, but I can easily be remedied with some aftermarket additions.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Impreza WRXES for sale

Related Used 2013 Subaru Impreza WRX STI Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles