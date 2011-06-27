  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Impreza WRX
  4. Used 2013 Subaru Impreza WRX
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Subaru Impreza WRX STI Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Impreza WRX
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,295
See Impreza WRX Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,295
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Front, center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,295
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)287.3/388.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,295
Torque290 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,295
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,295
Special Editionyes
Sport Performance 1Byes
Navigation Systemyes
Standard Modelyes
Popular Package #3yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,295
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,295
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,295
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,295
STI Shift Knob 6M/T - Black Duraconyes
Sirius Satellite Radio Kityes
Sunshadeyes
Side Cargo Netsyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror/Compassyes
10" Powered Subwoofer for WRX/STI (Non-Navi)yes
Subwoofer/Amplifieryes
Cargo Tray - Blackyes
STI Shift Knob 6 M/T - Leather & Aluminumyes
XM Satellite Radio Kityes
SPT Turbo Boost Gaugeyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,295
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,295
Front head room40.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,295
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,295
Fog Light Kit Crystal Black Silicayes
Fog Light Kit Ice Silver Metallicyes
Cross Bar Set Fixedyes
Body Side Molding Satin White Pearlyes
Fog Light Kit Satin White Pearlyes
Wheel Locks (Alloy Wheels)yes
Security System Shock Sensoryes
SPT Performance Exhaustyes
Body Side Molding Crystal Black Silicayes
Fog Light Kit Dark Gray Metallicyes
Body Side Molding Plasma Blue Pearlyes
Body Side Molding WR Blue Pearlyes
Fog Light Kit WR Blue Pearlyes
Fog Light Kit Plasma Blue Pearlyes
Body Side Molding Ice Silver Metallicyes
Body Side Molding Dark Gray Metallicyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,295
Front track60.2 in.
Length180.3 in.
Curb weight3384 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.3 cu.ft.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume105.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.3 in.
Width70.7 in.
Rear track60.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,295
Exterior Colors
  • Tangerine Orange Pearl
  • WR Blue Pearl
  • Plasma Blue Silica
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Carbon Black and Orange Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black/Carbon Black, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,295
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
245/40R18 93W tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,295
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,295
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Impreza WRX Inventory

Related Used 2013 Subaru Impreza WRX STI info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles