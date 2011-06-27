  1. Home
2022 Subaru Forester Premium Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Forester
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,195
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG29
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/33 mpg
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)431.6/547.8 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Horsepower182 hp @ 5,800 rpm
Torque176 lb-ft @ 4,400 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity1,500 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Popular Package #3 +$1,030
Popular Package #1 +$1,028
Popular Package #2 +$960
Standard Modelyes
Optional Package +$1,165
In-Car Entertainment
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Net +$52
All-Weather Floor Liners +$132
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Light +$236
USB Charging Ports +$205
Cargo Sidewall Protector +$104
Exterior & Interior Auto Dimming Mirror +$615
Cargo Separator +$418
Rear Seat Back Protector +$122
Cargo Tray +$120
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelink +$379
Rockford Fosgate Audio Upgrade +$645
Footwell Illumination Kit +$229
Side Sill Plates - Front +$141
Sunshade - Windshield +$76
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.2 in.
Front hip room54.1 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Rear Bumper Cover +$161
Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Grey Metallic +$172
Sport Grille +$421
Wheel Locks - Alloy +$82
Body Side Molding - Cascade Green Metallic +$279
Body Side Molding - Autumn Green Metallic +$279
Body Side Molding - Brilliant Bronze Metallic +$279
Door Edge Guards - Brilliant Bronze Metallic +$172
Door Edge Guards - Cascade Green Metallic +$172
Door Edge Guards - Autumn Green Metallic +$172
Door Edge Guards - Crimson Red Pearl +$172
Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallic +$172
Body Side Molding - Crimson Red Pearl +$279
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearl +$172
Door Edge Guards - Horizon Blue Pearl +$172
Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearl +$279
Body Side Molding - Crystal Black Silica +$279
Splash Guards +$176
Door Scuff Protector +$135
Body Side Molding - Magnetite Grey Metallic +$279
Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silica +$172
Body Side Molding - Horizon Blue Pearl +$279
Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallic +$279
Crossbar Set - Aero +$201
Wheel Lug Nut and Lock Set - Black +$160
Dimensions
Angle of approach20.0 degrees
Angle of departure24.6 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,528 lbs.
EPA interior volume134.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height68.1 in.
Length182.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity69.1 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity1,500 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors80.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors71.5 in.
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Crimson Red Pearl
  • Horizon Blue Pearl
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Brilliant Bronze Metallic
  • Autumn Green Metallic
  • Cascade Green Silica
Interior Colors
  • Gray, premium cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
225/60R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
