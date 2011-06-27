  1. Home
2021 Subaru Forester Base Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Forester
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,795
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,795
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,795
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)431.6/547.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,795
Torque176 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower182 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,795
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,795
Popular Package #1yes
Standard Modelyes
Optional Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,795
AM/FM stereoyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,795
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,795
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,795
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Rockford Fosgate Audio Upgradeyes
Rear Seat Back Protectoryes
LED Upgrade - Dome Lightyes
Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Netyes
USB Charging Portsyes
Side Sill Plates - Frontyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
Interior & Exterior Auto Dimming Mirror w/Approach Lightingyes
Footwell Illumination Kityes
Sunshade - Windshieldyes
Cargo Trayyes
Interior & Exterior Auto Dimming Mirror w/ Homelink & Approach Lightingyes
Cargo Separatoryes
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Lightyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,795
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,795
Front head room41.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,795
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.6 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,795
Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Jasper Green Metallicyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silicayes
Wheel Lug Nut and Lock Set - Blackyes
Wheel Locks - Alloyyes
Body Side Molding - Magnetite Grey Metallicyes
Crossbar Set - Aeroyes
Door Edge Guards - Horizon Blue Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Grey Metallicyes
Body Side Molding - Crystal Black Silicayes
Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Door Scuff Protectoryes
Splash Guardsyes
Fog Light Kityes
Body Side Molding - Horizon Blue Pearlyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Rear Bumper Coveryes
Sport Grille - Silveryes
Body Side Molding - Jasper Green Metallicyes
Crossbar Set - Fixedyes
Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,795
Maximum cargo capacity76.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3453 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach22.9 degrees
Angle of departure24.6 degrees
Length182.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height67.5 in.
EPA interior volume143.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width71.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,795
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Horizon Blue Pearl
  • Jasper Green Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Ice Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,795
inside mounted spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
225/60R H tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,795
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,795
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

