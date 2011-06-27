  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Forester
  4. 2019 Subaru Forester
  5. Features & Specs

2019 Subaru Forester Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Forester
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,295
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,295
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Ad
The 2020 Subaru Forester®
Check out current offers on the Subaru Forester
VIEW OFFERS
Subaru.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,295
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)431.6/547.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,295
Torque176 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower182 hp @ 5800 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,295
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,295
Standard Modelyes
Popular Package #3yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,295
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
576 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,295
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,295
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,295
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Rear Seat Back Protectoryes
LED Upgrade - Dome Lightyes
Cargo Netyes
Side Sill Plates - Frontyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
Sunshadeyes
Interior & Exterior Auto Dimming Mirror w/Approach Lightingyes
Footwell Illumination Kityes
Interior & Exterior Auto Dimming Mirror w/ Homelink & Approach Lightingyes
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Lightyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,295
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,295
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,295
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room53.6 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,295
Body Side Molding - Sepia Bronze Metallicyes
Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Jasper Green Metallicyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silicayes
Body Side Molding - Dark Grey Metallicyes
Wheel Locks - Alloyyes
Door Edge Guards - Horizon Blue Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Crimson Red Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Crystal Black Silicayes
Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Door Scuff Protectoryes
Body Side Molding - Horizon Blue Pearlyes
Splash Guardsyes
Rear Bumper Coveryes
Door Edge Guards - Dark Grey Metallicyes
Body Side Molding - Jasper Green Metallicyes
Body Side Molding - Crimson Red Pearlyes
Sport Grille - Chromeyes
Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Door Edge Guards - Sepia Bronze Metallicyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,295
Maximum cargo capacity70.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3588 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach22.9 degrees
Angle of departure24.6 degrees
Length182.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height68.1 in.
EPA interior volume140.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width71.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,295
Exterior Colors
  • Horizon Blue Pearl
  • Horizon Blue Pearl
  • Jasper Green Metallic
  • Jasper Green Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Sepia Bronze Metallic
  • Sepia Bronze Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crimson Red Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Saddle Brown, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,295
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
225/55R H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,295
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,295
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

Related 2019 Subaru Forester Touring info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars