2019 Subaru Forester Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Forester SUV
4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,023*
Total Cash Price
$29,280
Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,277*
Total Cash Price
$28,706
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$51,069*
Total Cash Price
$39,327
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$52,561*
Total Cash Price
$40,475
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$51,442*
Total Cash Price
$39,614
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Forester SUV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$743
|$768
|$796
|$823
|$852
|$3,981
|Maintenance
|$455
|$881
|$571
|$2,168
|$1,068
|$5,143
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$321
|$472
|$928
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,217
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,384
|Financing
|$1,575
|$1,266
|$937
|$587
|$212
|$4,577
|Depreciation
|$5,158
|$2,657
|$2,514
|$2,949
|$2,795
|$16,073
|Fuel
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$5,936
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,265
|$6,766
|$6,181
|$8,111
|$6,699
|$38,023
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Forester SUV Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$728
|$753
|$780
|$807
|$835
|$3,903
|Maintenance
|$446
|$864
|$560
|$2,125
|$1,047
|$5,042
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$132
|$315
|$463
|$910
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,193
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,357
|Financing
|$1,544
|$1,241
|$919
|$575
|$208
|$4,487
|Depreciation
|$5,057
|$2,605
|$2,465
|$2,891
|$2,740
|$15,758
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,064
|$6,633
|$6,060
|$7,952
|$6,568
|$37,277
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Forester SUV Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$997
|$1,032
|$1,069
|$1,106
|$1,144
|$5,347
|Maintenance
|$611
|$1,184
|$767
|$2,911
|$1,434
|$6,908
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$181
|$432
|$634
|$1,247
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,634
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,859
|Financing
|$2,115
|$1,700
|$1,259
|$788
|$285
|$6,147
|Depreciation
|$6,928
|$3,569
|$3,377
|$3,961
|$3,754
|$21,588
|Fuel
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,641
|$1,691
|$7,973
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,788
|$9,087
|$8,302
|$10,894
|$8,998
|$51,069
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Forester SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,026
|$1,062
|$1,100
|$1,138
|$1,177
|$5,503
|Maintenance
|$629
|$1,218
|$790
|$2,996
|$1,476
|$7,109
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$186
|$444
|$653
|$1,283
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,682
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,913
|Financing
|$2,177
|$1,750
|$1,296
|$811
|$293
|$6,327
|Depreciation
|$7,130
|$3,673
|$3,476
|$4,076
|$3,863
|$22,219
|Fuel
|$1,545
|$1,592
|$1,640
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$8,206
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,190
|$9,353
|$8,545
|$11,212
|$9,261
|$52,561
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Forester SUV Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,005
|$1,039
|$1,076
|$1,114
|$1,152
|$5,386
|Maintenance
|$615
|$1,192
|$773
|$2,933
|$1,445
|$6,958
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$182
|$435
|$639
|$1,256
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,646
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,873
|Financing
|$2,131
|$1,713
|$1,268
|$793
|$287
|$6,192
|Depreciation
|$6,979
|$3,595
|$3,402
|$3,990
|$3,781
|$21,746
|Fuel
|$1,512
|$1,558
|$1,605
|$1,653
|$1,703
|$8,032
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,888
|$9,154
|$8,363
|$10,974
|$9,064
|$51,442
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Forester
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
